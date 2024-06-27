Former "dpr" terrorist leader Igor Strelkov transferred to colony
The former leader of the terrorists of the 'Donetsk people's republic' Igor 'Girkin' Strelkov was transferred to the penal colony No. 13 'Krasnaya Kachka' in Nizhny Tagil for former law enforcement and administrative officers after he was sentenced to 4 years in prison for 'calls for extremism'.
The former leader of the terrorists of the Donetsk People's Republic, Igor "Gorkin" Strelkov, was transferred to a colony. This was reported to Mash by Strelkov's relatives, UNN reports.
Details
Preliminarily, this is the Red Duck prison in Nizhny Tagil for former law enforcement and administrative officers.
According to Mash, Strelkov's wife and relatives have recently been banned from seeing him. Strelkov-Girkin's assistant lawyer said that the ruling and case files came from the court on the 24th. Therefore, it was assumed that the decision to transfer him must have been made in advance.
In January, the "former Minister of Defense of the DPR" complained that he was being tortured by the daily broadcasts of Vladimir Solovyov, which could not be turned off or at least turned down.
