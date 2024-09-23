Foreign Ministry denies rumors about Alina Grosso's diplomatic post in New York

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has denied the information that singer Alina Grosu has received a diplomatic post in New York, emphasizing that she does not work in the Ukrainian diplomatic service, UNN reports.

We are not aware of the source of the information that singer Alina Grosu "received a diplomatic post in New York". Given the resonance of this information in the media, we would like to officially clarify that Alina Grosu does not hold any full-time or part-time positions in the system of the diplomatic service of Ukraine to perform diplomatic or consular functions , the Foreign Ministry said.

Recall

Ukrainian artist Alina Grosu posted on her Instagram page, stating that she would represent Ukraine with dignity and was happy to receive such a respectable mission.