Forced evacuation from a number of villages in two communities in Donetsk region: what is known

A decision has been made to forcibly evacuate a number of villages in the Marinka and Ocheretyne communities of Donetsk Oblast. This was announced by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin after a meeting of the Coordination Headquarters for the mandatory evacuation of the population under martial law, UNN reports.

Decisions were made on the forced evacuation of villages in Marinka TG (Antonivka, Illinka, Zoryane, Oleksandropil, Zhelanne Druhe) and Ocheretyne TG (Mezhove, Voskhod, Novoselivka Persha and Zhelanne) - wrote Filashkin on Telegram.

He emphasized that residents of the region, especially families with children and people with disabilities, should evacuate to safer regions of Ukraine.

Addendum

Four more civilians were wounded in Donetsk region yesterday as a result of shelling by the Russian army.

In total, Russians fired 12 times in Donetsk region over the last day. 54 people were evacuated from the front line, including 11 children.

Previously

A meeting of the Donetsk Regional Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies decided to force evacuate children from a number of settlements in the Marinka and Ocheretyne communities.