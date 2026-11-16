For the third consecutive day, flights are being canceled en masse in the United States – more than 10,000 flights were affected over the course of a day

Mass cancellations and delays of flights in the United States have continued for the third consecutive day following a massive failure in the air traffic control system. On November 15 alone, airlines canceled more than 2,300 flights, while around 7,700 more were delayed. Reuters reported this, citing FlightAware data, writes UNN.

Details

The situation the day before was even more difficult: airlines canceled more than 6,400 flights and delayed over 8,000. JetBlue suffered the greatest losses, canceling 28% of its flights, followed by American Airlines, which canceled 17%.

The problems began on November 13, when the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) halted all departures nationwide for nearly five hours. This became the longest nationwide suspension of air traffic since the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

What caused the massive aviation disruption

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the disruption occurred after a router was replaced in Arkansas. This caused overloads at air traffic control centers across the country.

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The FAA disconnected the faulty equipment and around 60 similar devices. The definitive cause of the malfunction has not yet been established, but there are no signs of a cyberattack.

Following the incident, Duffy requested $50 billion to modernize aviation infrastructure. President Donald Trump supported the initiative.

According to the secretary's forecast, air traffic is expected to be fully restored on November 16.

Trump even managed to blame Biden for the recent disruption to air travel in the United States