For the first time in Ukraine, the 6,000-year-old fabric was presented in a museum in Cherkasy region. Here's why it's important

The fabric, which is more than 6000 years old and is considered one of the oldest in the world, was first presented at an exhibition at the State Historical and Cultural Reserve "Trypillian Culture" in the village of Lehedzyne, Cherkasy region. The presentation of the unique fragment of fabric took place at the opening of the renovated entrance group of the museum, UNN reports.

"Especially for this moment, we took a unique piece of fabric out of storage for just one day. It was discovered by archaeologists in the Khmelnytsky region. The fabric has survived heat, humidity, and cold, and today it changes the idea of the life of Trypillians, revealing their high technological efficiency, ingenuity, and innovation," says Vladyslav Chabaniuk, director of the State Historical and Cultural Reserve "Trypillian Culture."

Today's reserve is the location of 8 giant settlements of the Trypillian culture. Among them is the largest settlement of the pre-state period of human history - "Talianky", with an area of 450 hectares, which existed in the early IV century B.C. Unique artifacts of the Trypillian culture are preserved here.

However, until February 2024, excursions to the museum were limited due to the presence of only one old entrance, while all requirements require that there be a central and fire entrance. To unblock the museum's excursion activities and allow visitors from all over the country and the world to get acquainted with the unique exhibits of Trypillian culture, the MHP-Hromada Charitable Foundation has updated the entrance group as part of the national project "Preservation of Cultural Heritage.

"At a time when a new stage of formation and rethinking of national identity is taking place, such regional museums are playing an important role in this process. After all, our strength is Vinnytsia region, where Vasyl Stus grew up, Cherkasy region, where Vyacheslav Chornovol was born and went to school, and the village of Lehedzyne, home to the largest Trypillia museum exposition in Ukraine and where the world's largest settlements existed a thousand years before the first Egyptian pyramids. That is why it was important for our Foundation to unlock the excursion and tourism potential of this unique place," says Tetiana Volochai, Director of the MHP-Hromada Charitable Foundation.

"Over the years, we have closed some of the storage and display areas on our own. But we could not close such an entrance with our own resources. Now our museum will start with beautiful steps and a reception. People coming up will feel that they are already entering a grand museum!" emphasizes Vladyslav Chabaniuk.

The opening of the entrance group brought together artists from all over Ukraine. For example, visitors were presented with an art exhibition by Honored Artist of Ukraine Volodymyr Kozyuk dedicated to Trypillian culture and its symbols. In other halls of the museum, the famous storyteller Sashko Lirnyk moderated a screening of the patriotic animated series about Trypillian culture, My Country Ukraine, and writer Maryna Pavlenko presented a children's book Vasylyna and the Trypillian Trail about a cat who lives in the Lehedzyn Museum and tells children about Trypillian culture.

Visitors also learned how to create their own souvenirs based on Trypillian culture at master classes on making amulets by Olha Sobkovych and ceramic products by potter Ded Panas.

The museum workers say that after the opening of the entrance group, new opportunities for development open up for the Trypillia Culture Reserve and invite visitors from all over the country and the world to take part in excursions.