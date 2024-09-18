For 1 thousand dollars, she promised a burial place: an employee of the Southern Cemetery was served with a notice of suspicion

An employee of the capital's South Cemetery was notified of suspicion, who promised a burial place for $1,000. This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Under the procedural supervision of the Shevchenkivskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv, a suspicion was served to an employee of the Southern Cemetery who promised to negotiate with the management of the municipal enterprise that runs the cemetery to allocate a burial place for money (Part 3 of Art. 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), - the statement said.

Details

According to the investigation, the man was looking for a place to bury a relative. He was informed that the cemetery was semi-closed, meaning that only burials in family graves were possible. However, in exchange for USD 1,000, the woman could influence the officials of the municipal enterprise in charge of the cemetery and ensure that the deceased was given a place to be buried.

At the same time, the family of the deceased must also officially order funeral services for 33 thousand hryvnias.

The woman was detained in accordance with Art. 208 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine while handing over USD 1,000.

She was served a notice of suspicion and a measure of restraint in the form of nightly house arrest was imposed on her. The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of three to eight years with confiscation of property.

