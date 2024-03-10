Floods kill 19 people in Indonesia, leave seven more missing

Heavy rains have caused floods and landslides in the Indonesian province of West Sumatra, forcing the evacuation of more than 70,000 people. As a result, at least 19 people were killed and seven are missing. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN .

Details

According to officials, Indonesia's rescue agency is searching for missing persons. There are 150 rescuers involved, but they are hampered by blocked roads after the landslides.

Today's search involves 150 employees of various disaster relief agencies said Abdul Malik, head of the provincial rescue team.

The evacuees gathered in the nearest mosques, but no temporary shelters were set up. They received food, water and medicine, while others returned home when the water subsided.

Most neighborhoods are still flooded, and some are blocked by a 50-meter landslide.

With more rain expected in the coming days, Indonesia has warned of further damage from floods and landslides.

The rainy season in Indonesia began in January, with the BMKG weather agency predicting a peak in the first quarter, especially on the islands of Java and Sumatra.

