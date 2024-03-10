$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 12551 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 36254 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 33118 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 189922 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 174796 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 171355 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 218101 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248536 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154351 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371468 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

+20°
3.5m/s
33%
Floods kill 19 people in Indonesia, leave seven more missing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30776 views

Heavy rains caused floods and landslides in West Sumatra, Indonesia, leaving 19 people dead, 7 missing, and more than 70,000 evacuated.

Floods kill 19 people in Indonesia, leave seven more missing

Heavy rains have caused floods and landslides in the Indonesian province of West Sumatra, forcing the evacuation of more than 70,000 people. As a result, at least 19 people were killed and seven are missing. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN .

Details

According to officials, Indonesia's rescue agency is searching for missing persons. There are 150 rescuers involved, but they are hampered by blocked roads after the landslides.

Today's search involves 150 employees of various disaster relief agencies

said Abdul Malik, head of the provincial rescue team.

The evacuees gathered in the nearest mosques, but no temporary shelters were set up. They received food, water and medicine, while others returned home when the water subsided.

Most neighborhoods are still flooded, and some are blocked by a 50-meter landslide.

With more rain expected in the coming days, Indonesia has warned of further damage from floods and landslides.

The rainy season in Indonesia began in January, with the BMKG weather agency predicting a peak in the first quarter, especially on the islands of Java and Sumatra.

Indonesia evacuated 6,500 people due to volcanic eruptions15.01.24, 16:23 • 18875 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World
Reuters
Indonesia
