Floods in Brazil have already claimed 147 lives

The death toll from the rains that hit Rio Grande do Sul in southern Brazil has reached 147 people, CNN Brasil reported on Monday, citing updated data from the civil defense, UNN reports.

Details

According to the report, there are 806 injured and 127 missing in the state. A total of 2,115,703 people have been affected, of whom 538,241 are homeless and 80,826 remain in shelters.

Since the beginning of the assistance, 76,470 people and 10,814 animals have been rescued.

To date, 447 municipalities have been affected by floods caused by heavy rains.

Addendum

Heavy rains that caused a large-scale flood in the southern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul left hundreds of cities underwater.

The extreme weather was caused by a rare combination of above-average temperatures, high humidity and strong winds.