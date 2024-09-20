ukenru
Five exciting detective series: what to watch this weekend

Five exciting detective series: what to watch this weekend

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 193541 views

UNN offers a selection of five exciting detective series of different genres and countries. Among them are Dark Winds, Grace, Chelsea Detective, Granchester, and Sherwood.

Complex investigations and intense plots, secrets, intrigues and disappointments, and of course, unsurpassed acting - all this and more awaits movie lovers. UNN offers a selection of detective series that you can watch on weekends.

Dark winds

(Dark Winds) 2022 is the story of Leaphorn and Chi, two Navajo police officers in the southwestern United States in the 1970s who are forced to challenge their own beliefs while searching for evidence in a double murder case.

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery

Country: USA

Director: Chris Eyre, Sanford Bookstover, Michael Nanking, Billy Luther

Cast: Zach McClaren, Kaiova Gordon, Jessica Matten, Diane Allison, Elva Guerra and others.

Grace

(Grace) 2021 is the story of Brighton detective Roy Grace, a hard-working police officer who has dedicated his life to his job. Grace investigates long-forgotten unfinished cases that have no chance of success. The protagonist is obsessed with the disappearance of his wife Sandy. The man's unorthodox methods of work jeopardize his career, but Grace continues to follow his chosen course.

Genre: Series, Drama, Crime

Country: United Kingdom

Director: John Alexander, Julia Ford

Cast: John Simm, Richie Campbell, William Andrews, Reki Ayoola, Andrew Rawlins, Laura Elphinstone, Brad Morrison, Amaka Okafor, Alicia Bailey, Matt Stockow, Tom Weston-Jones, Silas Carson, Alexander Cobb, Matt Wakeford.

Chelsea Detective

(The Chelsea Detective) 2022 is the story of eccentric police inspector Max Arnold and his insightful assistant Priya Shamsi, who serve in Chelsea, a historic neighborhood in London where the lives of the wealthy contrast with the prevalence of serious crime.

Genre: Crime, Detective

Country: USA

Directed by: Darcia Martin, Richard Siney

Cast: Adrian Scarborough, Sonita Bankole, Lucy Phelps, Sophie Lee Stone and others.

Granchester

(Grantchester) 2014 - set in 1953. Sidney Chambers is the vicar of Grantchester, a tiny, picturesque village near Cambridge. Finding himself in a dangerous world of betrayal and lies, Sidney begins to investigate a series of mysterious murders that take place in the village. In his detective adventure, the vicar is assisted by the experienced inspector Geordie Keating, the priest Leonard Finch and the strict housekeeper, Mrs. Maguire.

Genre: Series, Drama, Detective, Crime

Country: United Kingdom

Directed by: Rob Evans, Tim Fyvell, Edward Bennett

Cast: James Norton, Robson Green, Tessa Peake-Jones, Al Weaver, Casey Ainsworth, Tom Brittney, Nick Brimble, Sky Lucia Degruttola, Bradley Hall.

Sherwood

(Sherwood) 2022 - Two gruesome murders take place in a mining village two weeks apart, shocking and horrifying. While the criminals are hiding in the Sherwood Forest, relations between the villagers are strained. Neighbors suspect neighbors, antipathies escalate, and the police who have occupied the settlement are also in trouble. The series is based on real events.

Genre: Crime, Detective

Country: United Kingdom

Directed by: Lewis Arnold, Ben A. Williams

Cast: David Morrissey, Leslie Manville, Robert Glenister, Claire Rushbrook, Kevin Doyle, Lorraine Ashbourne, Perry Fitzpatrick, Philip Jackson, Claire Holman, Terence Maynard and others.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

