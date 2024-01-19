Five drug labs working for Middle Eastern and EU traffickers are neutralized in Ukraine

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 59929 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 107712 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 136635 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 135237 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174969 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171137 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 280791 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178160 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167154 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148809 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 102878 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 102617 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 104611 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 72257 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 45464 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 59929 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 280791 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 248738 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 233875 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 259243 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 32656 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 136635 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105911 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105917 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122081 views
Actual
Five drug labs working for Middle Eastern and EU traffickers are neutralized in Ukraine

Five drug labs working for Middle Eastern and EU traffickers are neutralized in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24577 views

The SBU and the National Police exposed a criminal organization that manufactured and sold large batches of drugs for distribution in the EU and the Middle East.

The Security Service and the National Police have prevented large-scale smuggling of hard drugs and psychotropics to the European Union and the Middle East. This was reported by the SBU press service, UNN reports.

Details 

During the special operation, jointly with the Department for Combating Drug Crimes in Kyiv, Dnipro, Odesa, Cherkasy and Sumy regions, the SBU neutralized a criminal organization that manufactured and sold industrial volumes of amphetamine, α-PVP, mephedrone and cannabis.

As a result of simultaneous operational actions, 5 drug laboratories were liquidated and 19 members of the group were detained.

They wanted to import a strong psychedelic into Ukraine under the guise of a food additive15.01.24, 09:42 • 36503 views

During the operation, three gang organizers were detained red-handed while trying to send a batch of α-PVP to foreign accomplices.

During almost 90 searches at the places of manufacture, storage and sale of drugs and psychotropics, as well as in the residences and cars of the defendants, among other things, the SBU found:

  • almost 200 kg of narcotic substances, namely α-PVP, mephedrone, amphetamine and cannabis, as well as precursors;
  • equipment for the manufacture and packaging of "goods";
  • draft records with data on drug trafficking and clients;
  • "revenue" of more than UAH 2 million in the equivalent

The detainees were served a notice of suspicion under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

  • Art. 255, paras. 1, 2 Art. 255 (creation, leadership of a criminal community or criminal organization, as well as participation in it);
  • ч. 3 of Art. 307 (illegal production, manufacture, acquisition, storage, transportation, shipment or sale of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or their analogues);
  • ч. 2 of Art. 317 (organization or maintenance of places for illegal use, production or manufacture of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or their analogues).

It is noted that currently 16 members of the criminal organization are in custody. Three more were chosen a preventive measure in the form of detention with the right to be released on bail.

Odesa: Criminals engaged in illegal arms sales detained12.01.24, 18:47 • 26098 views

Comprehensive measures are underway to bring to justice all persons involved in drug trafficking.

Addendum

In addition to the prohibited substances, the law enforcement seized a Kalashnikov rifle, a sniper rifle with a silencer, F-1 and RGO combat grenades, and over 1,500 rounds of ammunition for small arms.

Investigators found out that the defendants produced more than 80 kg of drugs and psychotropics worth more than UAH 40 million per month.

The group members sold the finished "goods" through two channels: the first was targeted at customers from different regions of Ukraine, and the other worked for foreign drug dealers.

Thanks to the special operation, the SBU managed to liquidate drug laboratories and prevent the creation of an international channel for smuggling prohibited substances.

Recall

Since the beginning of the full-scale war , the SBU has neutralized more than 60 criminal groupsthat planned to turn Ukraine into a drug transit country to the EU. Nearly UAH 2 billion worth of drugs were seized from the criminals.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Crimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising