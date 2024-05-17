Fire on the territory of a church in Dnipro claims a man's life

In Dnipro, a person died in a fire on the territory of a church, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

The fire occurred in the morning in a residential building on the territory of the church in the Samara district of the city.

The fire engulfed the roof of a detached building with a total area of 300 square meters.

The woman, born in 1956, was rescued before the arrival of the State Emergency Service units.

The rescuers took the unconscious woman out of the smoke-filled room and handed her over to paramedics. After resuscitation, doctors pronounced the woman, born in 1960, dead.

Emergency workers rescued a man born in 1951 from a second-floor window.

The fire has been extinguished.

