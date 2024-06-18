$41.340.03
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.4m/s
34%
Fire in the rostov region: russian Emergencies Ministry extinguishes large-scale fire, no casualties

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27225 views

In the rostov region, the russian Emergencies Ministry is extinguishing a large-scale fire in a 5,000-cubic meter oil tank caused by a drone attack, involving 73 specialists and 21 pieces of equipment.

The russian Emergencies Ministry is extinguishing a fire in the rostov region of the azov region, where a 5,000-cubic meter oil tank is burning. 73 specialists and 21 pieces of equipment are involved in extinguishing the fire. This was reported by the russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, UNN reports.

Details

A drone attack in the azov Sea in rostov region has set fire to oil tanks. Firefighters from the russian Ministry of Emergency Situations are now extinguishing the large-scale fire.

According to preliminary data, the fire area is 5,000 cubic meters.

 A fire train is sent to the scene, 73 specialists and 21 pieces of equipment are involved in extinguishing the fire.

There were no casualties.

Add

According to reports, local residents heard at least 5 explosions over the city. The attack began at about two in the morning.

Oil tanks caught fire in rostov region of russia due to UAV attacks18.06.24, 05:10 • 35660 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarNews of the World
