Fire in the rostov region: russian Emergencies Ministry extinguishes large-scale fire, no casualties

The russian Emergencies Ministry is extinguishing a fire in the rostov region of the azov region, where a 5,000-cubic meter oil tank is burning. 73 specialists and 21 pieces of equipment are involved in extinguishing the fire. This was reported by the russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, UNN reports.

Details

A drone attack in the azov Sea in rostov region has set fire to oil tanks. Firefighters from the russian Ministry of Emergency Situations are now extinguishing the large-scale fire.

According to preliminary data, the fire area is 5,000 cubic meters.

A fire train is sent to the scene, 73 specialists and 21 pieces of equipment are involved in extinguishing the fire.

There were no casualties.

According to reports, local residents heard at least 5 explosions over the city. The attack began at about two in the morning.

