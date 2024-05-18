Fire in a residential building in Kyiv: 4 people were rescued

A fire broke out in Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi district. Rescuers rescued four people. The fire has now been extinguished. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

On Friday, at 19:24, the Rescue Service received a report of a fire at 62 Irpinska Street in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv.

At the scene, it was found that an apartment on the fifth floor of a ten-story building was on fire.

While extinguishing the fire, the rescuers rescued a woman from the apartment where the fire started, as well as two other people from the stairwell. In addition, a woman from the upper floors of the building was taken out into the fresh air.

The fire was localized and extinguished over an area of 15 square meters at 20:06. The cause of the fire will be established by law enforcement agencies.

