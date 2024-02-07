ukenru
Fire extinguisher's birthday, World Read Aloud Day. What else can be celebrated on February 7

Fire extinguisher's birthday, World Read Aloud Day. What else can be celebrated on February 7

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 39148 views

On February 7, 1863, American engineer Alan Cray received a patent for a fire extinguisher in the United States. Fire extinguishers are divided into manual, automatic, and combined fire extinguishers according to the way they operate.

Today, February 7, is the fire extinguisher's birthday, UNN reports.

On February 7, 1863, American engineer Alan Cray received a patent for a fire extinguisher in the United States.

Interestingly, glass flasks filled with water were first used to extinguish fires in the 17th century. And in the 19th century, the first prototypes of modern fire extinguishers appeared in the UK.

Fire extinguishers are divided into manual, automatic, and combined fire extinguishers according to the way they operate.

Depending on the extinguishing agent used, they can be carbon dioxide, air-foam, powder, water, or aerosol.

Since 2010, on the initiative of the international educational project LitWorld, various events have been held every second Wednesday of February, which this year falls on the 6th, to mark World Read Aloud Day.

The purpose of the event is to motivate children and young people to read books. World Read Aloud Day is also an important part of the global literacy movement.

The easiest way to celebrate this event is to get together with friends and take turns reading aloud a passage from your favorite book or bringing your own work.

Today, rock music lovers can join the International Day of The Clash, an event launched this February 2013 by an American radio station.

Founded in 1976 in London, The Clash band members Joe Strummer, Mick Jones, Paul Simon and Nick Haddon created a sound that combined punk with reggae, rock and other genres.

The band has left a significant mark on the music industry, influencing countless artists and genres.

According to the church calendar, it is the Day of Remembrance of St. Luke of Greece.

Luke was born in the late 9th century into a poor peasant family. At the age of 14, he became a monk. For many years Luke lived on Mount Athos. He had the gift of healing and casting out demons. Luke gradually gained followers. Together with them, Luke built a small monastery on Mount Helikon.

Today Luke, Peter, George, Yegor, and Yuri celebrate their name days.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

UNN Lite
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
greeceGreece
united-statesUnited States
londonLondon

