Fire extinguished in Kharkiv region after Russian air strike: 16 houses damaged
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of an enemy air strike, a fire broke out in the Kharkiv region over an area of 2 hectares. 16 private homes and an educational institution were damaged, but no one was injured. The fire was extinguished in an hour and a half.
In the Kharkiv region, rescuers extinguished a fire caused by an enemy air strike. This was stated by the State Emergency Service, reports UNN.
Details
It is noted that on September 27, at about 17:00, enemy aircraft again struck Kharkiv with a bomb.
This time, the bomb fell on meadows, causing a fire of dry grass and reeds over an area of 2 hectares. The explosion damaged 16 private houses and an educational institution. No one was injured
Four fire and rescue units of the State Emergency Service fought the fire for an hour and a half.
Recall
The head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said that after the attack by enemy aircraft, hits were recorded in a private house in the Kyiv district, also on the outskirts of the city.