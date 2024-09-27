Fire extinguished in Kharkiv region after Russian air strike: 16 houses damaged

In the Kharkiv region, rescuers extinguished a fire caused by an enemy air strike. This was stated by the State Emergency Service, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that on September 27, at about 17:00, enemy aircraft again struck Kharkiv with a bomb.

This time, the bomb fell on meadows, causing a fire of dry grass and reeds over an area of 2 hectares. The explosion damaged 16 private houses and an educational institution. No one was injured - the SES summarized.

Four fire and rescue units of the State Emergency Service fought the fire for an hour and a half.

Recall

The head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said that after the attack by enemy aircraft, hits were recorded in a private house in the Kyiv district, also on the outskirts of the city.