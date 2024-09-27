ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Fire extinguished in Kharkiv region after Russian air strike: 16 houses damaged

Fire extinguished in Kharkiv region after Russian air strike: 16 houses damaged

As a result of an enemy air strike, a fire broke out in the Kharkiv region over an area of 2 hectares. 16 private homes and an educational institution were damaged, but no one was injured. The fire was extinguished in an hour and a half.

 In the Kharkiv region, rescuers extinguished a fire caused by an enemy air strike. This was stated by the State Emergency Service, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that on September 27, at about 17:00, enemy aircraft again struck Kharkiv with a bomb.

This time, the bomb fell on meadows, causing a fire of dry grass and reeds over an area of 2 hectares. The explosion damaged 16 private houses and an educational institution. No one was injured

- the SES summarized. 

Four fire and rescue units of the State Emergency Service fought the fire for an hour and a half.

Recall

The head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said that after the attack by enemy aircraft, hits were recorded in a private house in the Kyiv district, also on the outskirts of the city. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising