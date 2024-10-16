Fire at an oil refinery in Iran: one person killed
A fire broke out at the Pars Petro Shushtar plant in Iran's Khuzestan province after a tanker collided with tanks. At least one person was killed and the fire was brought under control.
A fire has broken out at an oil refinery in Iran. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.
Details
A fire at the Pars Petro Shushtar oil refinery in Iran's Khuzestan province killed at least one person.
According to the governor of the city of Shushtar, the fire is now under control, but rescue services and firefighters continue to work at the scene. The local authorities clarified that the incident was caused by “a collision between a tanker and gasoline tanks”.
The authorities have launched an investigation to clarify the circumstances of the tragedy.
