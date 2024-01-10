ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Finland will not open the border with Russia - Iltalehti

Finland will not open the border with Russia - Iltalehti

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28585 views

Finland maintains a closed border with Russia due to the continued activity of Russia, as confirmed by Finnish government sources to Iltalehti.

The Finnish government leaves in force until further notice and without new deadlines the decision to close the border with Russia. This is reported by the Iltalehti publication, citing sources in the Finnish authorities, UNN reports.

Details

Finland will not open its eastern border in the near future, as Russia's behavior has not changed. This was reported by Iltalehti, citing its own sources and information received from the country's authorities.

In the current situation, it is hard to imagine that the border will be open, 

- commented a government source.

On Tuesday, Interior Minister Mari Rantanen told the media that she has no information that Russian activities have changed or are changing in any way after the closure of the eastern border. Similar information was reported by Prime Minister Petteri Orpo.

Return of abducted children and military support: Zelensky and Nauseda sign joint statement10.01.24, 17:01 • 28163 views

On Wednesday, the Finnish media received information from various sources that the government intends to extend the full closure of the eastern border on Thursday. Interior Minister Rantanen commented to STT on Tuesday that the decision would not be particularly difficult.

At the same time, on Wednesday, January 10, the Border Guard Service reported to the X news service that four people had crossed the eastern border from Russia into Finland. They are suspected of violating the state border.

Recall

Starting from midnight on November 30 , Finland closed all road transport points on the border with Russia for two weeks.

UNN also reported that Finnish President Niinistö and Chinese leader Xi discussed bilateral relations, saying that Finland and China are engaged in a constructive dialogue on the Balticconnector gas pipeline. In addition, Xi Jinping and Niinistö discussed the geopolitical situation in detail: the Finnish president touched upon Russia's war in Ukraine.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World

