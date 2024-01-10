Finland will not open the border with Russia - Iltalehti

The Finnish government leaves in force until further notice and without new deadlines the decision to close the border with Russia. This is reported by the Iltalehti publication, citing sources in the Finnish authorities, UNN reports.

Finland will not open its eastern border in the near future, as Russia's behavior has not changed. This was reported by Iltalehti, citing its own sources and information received from the country's authorities.

In the current situation, it is hard to imagine that the border will be open, - commented a government source.

On Tuesday, Interior Minister Mari Rantanen told the media that she has no information that Russian activities have changed or are changing in any way after the closure of the eastern border. Similar information was reported by Prime Minister Petteri Orpo.

On Wednesday, the Finnish media received information from various sources that the government intends to extend the full closure of the eastern border on Thursday. Interior Minister Rantanen commented to STT on Tuesday that the decision would not be particularly difficult.

At the same time, on Wednesday, January 10, the Border Guard Service reported to the X news service that four people had crossed the eastern border from Russia into Finland. They are suspected of violating the state border.

Starting from midnight on November 30 , Finland closed all road transport points on the border with Russia for two weeks.

UNN also reported that Finnish President Niinistö and Chinese leader Xi discussed bilateral relations, saying that Finland and China are engaged in a constructive dialogue on the Balticconnector gas pipeline. In addition, Xi Jinping and Niinistö discussed the geopolitical situation in detail: the Finnish president touched upon Russia's war in Ukraine.