Finland aims to support Ukraine's resilience: €4.5 million in aid announced

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 11584 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 33161 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 22781 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 104652 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 88104 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111128 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116402 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 145448 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115067 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 169093 views

Popular news
Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

February 27, 11:47 PM • 85744 views
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 42754 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 68897 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 101860 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 31872 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 33161 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 104652 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 145448 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 136514 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 169093 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 11754 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 130928 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 132913 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 161557 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 141035 views
Finland aims to support Ukraine's resilience: €4.5 million in aid announced

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25175 views

Finland will provide €4.5 million for the second phase of the Ukraine Recovery Partnership Facility for 2025-2027. The funds will be used to support the stability and unity of Ukrainians in the affected regions, as well as basic services and humanitarian needs.

Finland also recalled its support under the first phase of the fund, totaling EUR 4.3 million from 2022 to 2024, providing Ukrainians with access to a number of programs.

Transmits to UNN with reference to the message of the Finnish Foreign Ministry.

Details

Finland to donate EUR 4.5 million to Ukraine to rebuild eastern and southern Ukraine

Finland is supporting the second phase of the Partnership Fund for the Restoration of Ukraine (PFRU) (2025-2027) for a total of EUR 4.5 million. The PFRU is a partnership fund through which nine countries provide support to Ukraine.

- the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland said in a statement .

Among other things, it is about supporting the stability and unity of Ukrainians, especially in the east and south of the country, as well as in the liberated territories that suffered the most damage as a result of Russia's aggressive war.

The goal is to strengthen the resilience of regions and communities to crises by supporting early recovery and responding to acute needs for basic services and emergencies.

Support will also be directed to long-term peacebuilding activities and activities that promote national identity and unity.

The Foundation supports the return of children forcibly displaced from Ukraine and the search for missing persons. 

In addition, the issue of gender equality for women and girls is integrated into all of the foundation's activities. The project will support vulnerable groups living near the frontline, such as victims of sexual violence and war veterans.

Finland supported the fund with 4.3 million euros in 2022-2024. During this time, PFRU has implemented, among other things, 577 recovery support projects, helped two million people access basic services, implemented media campaigns and supported mental health services as well as social stability and resilience in eastern and southern Ukraine.

Recall

During his visit to Kyiv, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson announced a new aid package for Ukraine's air defense. Earlier, Sweden had already agreed to provide Ukraine with Robot 70 and Tridon Mk2 systems.

EU has adopted the 16th package of sanctions against Russia: what is envisaged24.02.25, 09:50 • 106145 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

european-unionEuropean Union
finlandFinland
swedenSweden
ukraineUkraine

