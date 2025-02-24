Finland aims to support Ukraine's resilience: €4.5 million in aid announced

Finland also recalled its support under the first phase of the fund, totaling EUR 4.3 million from 2022 to 2024, providing Ukrainians with access to a number of programs.

Transmits to UNN with reference to the message of the Finnish Foreign Ministry.

Details

Finland to donate EUR 4.5 million to Ukraine to rebuild eastern and southern Ukraine

Finland is supporting the second phase of the Partnership Fund for the Restoration of Ukraine (PFRU) (2025-2027) for a total of EUR 4.5 million. The PFRU is a partnership fund through which nine countries provide support to Ukraine. - the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland said in a statement .

Among other things, it is about supporting the stability and unity of Ukrainians, especially in the east and south of the country, as well as in the liberated territories that suffered the most damage as a result of Russia's aggressive war.

The goal is to strengthen the resilience of regions and communities to crises by supporting early recovery and responding to acute needs for basic services and emergencies.

Support will also be directed to long-term peacebuilding activities and activities that promote national identity and unity.

The Foundation supports the return of children forcibly displaced from Ukraine and the search for missing persons.

In addition, the issue of gender equality for women and girls is integrated into all of the foundation's activities. The project will support vulnerable groups living near the frontline, such as victims of sexual violence and war veterans.

Finland supported the fund with 4.3 million euros in 2022-2024. During this time, PFRU has implemented, among other things, 577 recovery support projects, helped two million people access basic services, implemented media campaigns and supported mental health services as well as social stability and resilience in eastern and southern Ukraine.

