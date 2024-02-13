Filatov: russian Federation hits civilian infrastructure in Dnipro
Kyiv • UNN
russia attacked civilian infrastructure in Dnipro. The hostile attack led to power outages and a partial cessation of water supply.
russian troops strike at civilian infrastructure in the city of Dnipro.
I hate. They hit civilian infrastructure
The city is experiencing power outages and a partial suspension of water supply. A pumping station in Livoberezhny-3 residential area has stopped working
