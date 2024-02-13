Filatov: russian Federation hits civilian infrastructure in Dnipro

russia is attacking civilian infrastructure in Dnipro. This was reported by Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov, UNN reports .

russian troops strike at civilian infrastructure in the city of Dnipro.

I hate. They hit civilian infrastructure - Borys Filatov wrote on Telegram.

The city is experiencing power outages and a partial suspension of water supply. A pumping station in Livoberezhny-3 residential area has stopped working

A new group of Iranian drones is reported to be heading to Dnipropetrovs'k region.