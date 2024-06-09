Fighting continues in the Glubokoe area in Kharkiv region - General Staff

The Russian occupiers have increased the number of attacks in the Kharkiv direction to four today. Fighting continues in the Glubokoe area. About it UNN reports with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The general staff provides information as of 16: 00 on June 9.

It is reported that since the beginning of the day, 55 military clashes have occurred on the front of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

It is noted that Ukrainian defenders stop the enemy, hold the lines and destroy the plans of the Russians. In most areas, the situation remains unchanged.

The Russian aggressor has increased the number of attacks in the Kharkiv direction to four today. Fighting continues in the Glubokoe area - informs the General Staff.

The general staff reports that in The Pokrovsky direction there are currently six clashes in the areas of Novoaleksandrovka, Karlovka, and Novopokrovsky. The number of assault actions of the invaders increased to 22.

According to preliminary information, currently the losses of Russians in this direction amount to 122 people killed and wounded. One infantry fighting vehicle, an artillery system and a car were destroyed. The enemy tank was damaged.

"The battle continues in the area of Krasnogorovka in the Kurakhovsky direction. Currently, there have already been 6 clashes here since the beginning of the day," the report says.

The general staff notes that Ukrainian troops keep the Russian invaders under fire control, depleting the aggressor's forces along the entire line of contact.

Addition

Earlier, the Institute for the study of war (ISW) reported that Russian forces probably recently captured Glubokoe (north of Liptsy).