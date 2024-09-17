Fighter jets were scrambled in Latvia due to a suspicious flying object

This morning, near the Latvian border, the air force detected a flying object of unknown shape that approached the border and crossed it in the Kraslava district, which borders belarus. This was reported by the Latvian Ministry of Defense, UNN reported.

On September 17 in the morning, at about 09:00, near the Latvian border, the Air Force of the National Armed Forces detected an unidentified flying object of unknown shape that approached the border of Latvia and belarus and crossed it in the territory of Kraslava district. Fighter jets of the NATO Air Policing Mission from the Lielvarde military base were sent in to survey the area - the ministry said.

It is noted that the fighter jets that surveyed Latvian airspace did not detect any suspicious objects and therefore returned to their home cities.

Recall

Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs reportedthat a russian military drone crashed in eastern Latvia on September 7.

Latvia involves armed forces in investigation of Russian drone crash