Latvia involves armed forces in investigation of Russian drone crash

The Armed Forces of Latvia will also be involved in the investigation of the downing of the Russian drone in Latvia. An investigation has been launched to determine whether the Latvian military followed proper procedures. This was stated by Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds on Tuesday, September 10, Polskie Radio reports, according to UNN.

Details

Spruds said on state television that an investigation had been launched to determine whether an “alternative response” was possible.

When asked why the drone was not shot down as soon as it entered Latvian airspace, he said that there are certain difficulties in identifying such objects. “The military is acting according to procedures, and I, as the Minister of Defense, have to trust them. They include gathering information, assessing risks and threats, and taking concrete measures,” Sprūds said.

Latvia says the Russian drone that crashed in the country is a Shahed drone

He also noted that the fight against drones is not easy and requires the introduction of a joint air defense model. “This is not only our problem. Similar incidents have also occurred in Poland and Romania,” - Spruds said.

The head of the ministry also referred to the words of a representative of the Russian Embassy in Riga, who said that the drone that went down in Latvia was not Russian. Andris Sprūds made it clear that it was a Russian-made Shahed drone, so there is no doubt where it came from.

Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs reportedthat a Russian military drone crashed in eastern Latvia on September 7. The investigation is ongoing.