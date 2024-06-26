Explosive devices found at a power substation in Kharkiv are neutralized

In Kharkiv, explosive devices were found at one of the electrical substations, and bomb technicians have already neutralized them. The Enemy continues shelling civilian energy infrastructure facilities. This was stated by Deputy Energy Minister Mykola Kolesnik on Wednesday on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

We have identified explosive devices at one of the substations in the city of Kharkiv. Due to the active actions of explosives experts, they were neutralized. However, we understand that we have both hybrid and direct consequences for Civil energy infrastructure facilities charioteer said.

He said that the situation in the power system remains difficult. The enemy continues shelling civilian energy infrastructure facilities. the consequences of Russian army attacks in the frontline territory and de-energization in 6 regions were recorded.

Power engineers are working to restore power supply, but in some areas the work is complicated by active military operations.

According to him, today, on June 26, blackouts are predicted in an increased mode due to Network restrictions on electricity transmission due to enemy attacks on the energy infrastructure.

Addition

Today, during the whole day, power outage schedules are planned, with increased restrictions from 17:00 to 23:00, and Ukraine also imports electricity from 5 countries to meet demand.