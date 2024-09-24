Explosions were heard in occupied Mariupol, invaders raised aircraft - city council

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 106144 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 111005 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 179683 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 144182 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 147049 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140490 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 188517 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112215 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 178364 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104820 views

Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House

February 28, 07:15 PM • 36994 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 94767 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 65095 views
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 38116 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 56115 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 179683 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 188517 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 178364 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 205580 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 194318 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 145337 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 144982 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Explosions were heard in occupied Mariupol, invaders raised aircraft - city council

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14110 views

Local residents report explosions in the Kalmius district of occupied Mariupol. The occupation authorities claim that military aircraft have taken to the air, and traces of an airplane are visible in the sky.

In the Kalmius district of the temporarily occupied Mariupol, local residents report explosions, the occupiers are believed to have launched aircraft, the Mariupol City Council reported on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.

It's loud in Mariupol!!! Occupation publics write that air forces have been deployed. Residents in telegram channels report hearing explosions in the Kalmius district of the city. Citizens also note that there are traces of an airplane in the sky

- said the city council.

Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy Russian ammunition depots near occupied Mariupol17.09.24, 16:20 • 23268 views

Julia Shramko

War
mariupolMariupol

