Explosions were heard in occupied Mariupol, invaders raised aircraft - city council

In the Kalmius district of the temporarily occupied Mariupol, local residents report explosions, the occupiers are believed to have launched aircraft, the Mariupol City Council reported on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.

It's loud in Mariupol!!! Occupation publics write that air forces have been deployed. Residents in telegram channels report hearing explosions in the Kalmius district of the city. Citizens also note that there are traces of an airplane in the sky - said the city council.

