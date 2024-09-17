Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy Russian ammunition depots near occupied Mariupol

Recently, the Defense Forces destroyed enemy ammunition caches near Russian-occupied Mariupol. This was stated by the Ukrainian Navy, UNN reports.

Details

Recently, units of the Ukrainian Navy launched a missile strike on important ammunition depots discovered by intelligence near the temporarily occupied Mariupol. According to confirmed reports, the strike destroyed both the infrastructure of the storage facilities and tons of ammunition that the invaders were stockpiling for use on the territory of Ukraine - the Ukrainian Navy said in a statement.

The agency emphasizes that the Ukrainian Navy , together with units of other components of the Defense Forces, continues to destroy the enemy on land, at sea and in the air.

Recall

Ukrainian special operations forces struck at Russian logistics in Kursk region using drones and artillery. 7 vehicles were destroyed, 5 of which were pontoon vehicles.