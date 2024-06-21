Explosions in Odessa region: invaders hit the coastal zone, damaged recreational infrastructure

The Russian army hit the coastal zone of the Odessa region with ballistics , a recreational infrastructure facility was damaged. This was announced by the chairman of the Odessa RMA Oleg Kiper, reports UNN.

"The enemy hit the coastal zone of the Odessa region with ballistics. As a result of the seizure, a recreational infrastructure facility was damaged. A fire broke out on the spot, which firefighters quickly eliminated," the keeper said.

According to him, no people were injured.

