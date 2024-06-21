Explosions in Odessa region: invaders hit the coastal zone, damaged recreational infrastructure

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
06:27 AM • 89803 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 118074 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 188392 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 232831 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 142956 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 368859 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181701 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149605 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

April 3, 06:00 AM • 197895 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 64241 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 72210 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 98485 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 84436 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 30060 views
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 84491 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 100490 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 98533 views

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 356 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 3826 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11456 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13112 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17157 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Explosions in Odessa region: invaders hit the coastal zone, damaged recreational infrastructure

Kyiv • UNN

 27418 views

As a result of the intervention in the Odessa region, a recreational infrastructure facility was damaged. A fire broke out on the spot, which firefighters quickly eliminated

The Russian army hit the coastal zone of the Odessa region with ballistics , a recreational infrastructure facility was damaged. This was announced by the chairman of the Odessa RMA Oleg Kiper, reports UNN.

"The enemy hit the coastal zone of the Odessa region with ballistics. As a result of the seizure, a recreational infrastructure facility was damaged. A fire broke out on the spot, which firefighters quickly eliminated," the keeper said.

According to him, no people were injured.

In the Odessa region, explosions were heard against the background of an air alert21.06.24, 16:51 • 23498 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Odesa
