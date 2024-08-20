Explosions heard in Kherson again - media

Explosions are heard again in Kherson, UNN reports with reference to Suspilne.

City and regional authorities have not yet commented on the information.

Earlier, Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson MVA, said that 7 men were wounded in the Kherson city territorial community as a result of shelling by Russian occupation forces, two of them aged 36, 48, 53, 62, 70 and a 14-year-old boy.

"Most of the victims are from Dniprovsky district of Kherson. The injuries are moderate and light. Everyone has been provided with the necessary medical care," said the head of the MVA.

