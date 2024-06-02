In Kherson region, the Defense Forces attacked the location of the invaders

In the evening of June 1, the location of the Russian invaders was attacked on the temporarily occupied Left Bank of the Kherson region. This is reported by the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petr Andryushchenko, reports UNN.

Details

Malokakhovka. Arrival at the base of the invaders. Detonation and a strong fire are reported the message says.

