In Kherson region, the Defense Forces attacked the location of the invaders
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian military attacked a Russian military base in Malokakhovka, a temporarily occupied area of the Kherson region, resulting in an explosion and a strong fire on the evening of June 1.
In the evening of June 1, the location of the Russian invaders was attacked on the temporarily occupied Left Bank of the Kherson region. This is reported by the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petr Andryushchenko, reports UNN.
Details
Malokakhovka. Arrival at the base of the invaders. Detonation and a strong fire are reported
