Expert: it is beneficial for agricultural companies to get involved in repairing the roads they destroy with their vehicles

Agricultural companies that destroy roads in Ukraine with their heavy vehicles should be as interested in repairing them as any local residents. After all, these vehicles also wear out on these bad roads. This opinion was voiced by political commentator Hennadiy Dubov in an exclusive commentary for UNN.

Commenting on the situation in Nizhyn district of Chernihiv region, where local residents accuse Kernel and Ukrainian Dairy Company of destroying one of the roads, the expert noted that Ukrtransbezpeka should definitely pay attention to this issue. That is, there should be more careful monitoring of vehicle owners' compliance with weight standards on the roads.

At the same time, the companies that use these roads should be primarily interested in their normal condition and, if necessary, be involved in repair work. For them, this is not only a matter of social responsibility, but also of their own economic interest.

"Even if a business does not violate the law and loads the roads within the permissible limits, it is not only social responsibility but also a direct economic interest to repair them. Because vehicles that travel on bad roads wear out more often. And the funds that will be spent on vehicle repairs can be used for the benefit of the entire community and the state. It is also important to have a good reputation among residents in the region where the company operates," the expert said.

Recall

An ambulance barely managed to bring a woman with a stroke to the hospital on the above-mentioned section of road in Chernihiv Oblast between the settlements of Sydorivka and Komarivka. A few days later, the patient died in the hospital.

The Chernihiv RMA advises local residents to be more active in demanding that Kernel and the Ukrainian Dairy Company repair the road.

Oksana Dmytrieva , a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Healthcare, is convincedthat even in times of war, businesses should not forget about people in the rear. In particular, about their access to emergency medical care. After all, this can affect businessmen themselves.