Expert: it is beneficial for agricultural companies to get involved in repairing the roads they destroy with their vehicles

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 16880 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 132568 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 137966 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 227689 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 168047 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161911 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146818 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 214138 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112818 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 200915 views

Rubrics
Home
Politics
War
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Business News
Popular news
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 101330 views
Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

March 1, 05:14 AM • 46804 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 55794 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 101530 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 80476 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 227693 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 214139 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 200916 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 227161 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 214681 views
Actual people
Actual places
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 80476 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 101530 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156233 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155105 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 158968 views
Expert: it is beneficial for agricultural companies to get involved in repairing the roads they destroy with their vehicles

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 124386 views

An ambulance barely managed to deliver a woman with a stroke to the hospital on a road that was destroyed, according to local residents, by "Kernel and Ukrainian Dairy Company. However, the patient later died.

Agricultural companies that destroy roads in Ukraine with their heavy vehicles should be as interested in repairing them as any local residents. After all, these vehicles also wear out on these bad roads. This opinion was voiced by political commentator Hennadiy Dubov in an exclusive commentary for UNN.

Commenting on the situation in Nizhyn district of Chernihiv region, where local residents accuse Kernel and Ukrainian Dairy Company of destroying one of the roads, the expert noted that Ukrtransbezpeka should definitely pay attention to this issue. That is, there should be more careful monitoring of vehicle owners' compliance with weight standards on the roads.

At the same time, the companies that use these roads should be primarily interested in their normal condition and, if necessary, be involved in repair work. For them, this is not only a matter of social responsibility, but also of their own economic interest.

"Even if a business does not violate the law and loads the roads within the permissible limits, it is not only social responsibility but also a direct economic interest to repair them. Because vehicles that travel on bad roads wear out more often. And the funds that will be spent on vehicle repairs can be used for the benefit of the entire community and the state. It is also important to have a good reputation among residents in the region where the company operates," the expert said.

Recall

An ambulance barely managed to bring a woman with a stroke to the hospital on the above-mentioned section of road  in Chernihiv Oblast between the settlements of Sydorivka and Komarivka. A few days later, the patient died in the hospital.

The Chernihiv RMA advises local residents to be more active in demanding that Kernel and the Ukrainian Dairy Company repair the road.

Oksana Dmytrieva , a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Healthcare, is convincedthat even in times of war, businesses should not forget about people in the rear. In particular, about their access to emergency medical care. After all, this can affect businessmen themselves.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

SocietyEconomy

Contact us about advertising