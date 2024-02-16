Expert: 8 out of 13 large Russian amphibious assault ships remain in the Black Sea

Of the 13 large Russian landing ships that were in the Black Sea at the beginning of the large-scale aggression, 8 remained. These are the results of yesterday's attack. Andriy Ryzhenko, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Ukrainian Navy in 2004-2020, told this in the program "Frontline", UNN reports.

Details

5 ships, namely the Caesar Kunikov and three others like it, as well as one larger ship, the Saratov, were completely destroyed and flooded, or simply sustained very serious damage and are now undergoing long-term repairs. This means that they can no longer fulfill their missions.

A very serious part of the Russian airborne forces is no longer able to fulfill the task. They can still perform some smaller tasks, but what they were planned for - landing marines as part of a brigade - is no longer possible Ryzhenko said.

AddendumAddendum

Ukraine destroyed the Russian large amphibious assault ship Caesar Kunikov in Crimea on the night of Wednesday, February 14.

Russian "military commanders" are massively writing about the resignation of the Black Sea Fleet Commander Sokolov: what does "Caesar Kunikov" have to do with it