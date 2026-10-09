Exemplary punishment or justice – Russia will put its soldiers on trial for the execution of 7 civilians in Pokrovsk

In Russia, servicemen accused of shooting seven civilians in the temporarily occupied town of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, will stand trial. According to journalists, the criminal case has been transferred to Russia’s Southern District Military Court. This was reported by Mediazona, UNN writes.

Details

According to the Ukrainian project “I Want to Live,” two Russian servicemen broke into the basement of a house at 84 Tsentralna Street, where local residents were hiding. The occupiers demanded alcohol, and after being refused, opened fire.

Seven people were killed in the attack, including members of the Zavadskiy and Hulko families. The eighth victim, Petro Merontsev, survived by pretending to be dead. After the attackers left, he managed to escape.

The servicemen attempted to pass off the execution of civilians as the destruction of a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group

According to the “I Want to Live” project, after the shooting, the Russian servicemen set the house on fire and reported to their commanders that they had allegedly eliminated a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group.

Russian assault soldier has been notified of suspicion of murdering a captured commander of a Defense Forces unit in the Pokrovsk direction

Mediazona found out that the defendants include Oleksandr Agafonov and Serhii Morkovin. They are charged with murder, attempted murder, cruel treatment of civilians, looting, and other crimes.

Journalists also established that Morkovin had previously been convicted multiple times of theft, illegal possession of drugs, and weapons theft.

The relatives of the accused deny their guilt. At the same time, during a conversation with journalists, Agafonov’s mother effectively questioned whether any civilians remained in Pokrovsk at the time of the crime.

Russians executed two captured National Guard soldiers near Dobropillia — prosecutors have launched an investigation