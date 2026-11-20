The National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rates for Friday, November 20, 2026. The US dollar rose by 15 kopecks, while the euro and the Polish zloty continued to decline. This is evidenced by NBU data, UNN reports.

Details

According to the official figures, the dollar once again exceeded the 45-hryvnia mark after its exchange rate fell the previous day.

Meanwhile, the European currency lost 4 kopecks, while the Polish zloty fell by 1 kopeck.

Thus, at the end of the working week, the hryvnia showed mixed dynamics against the major foreign currencies.

How much do the dollar, euro and zloty cost

For Friday, November 20, the National Bank set the following official exchange rates:

- US dollar – UAH 45.35 (+15 kopecks).

- Euro – UAH 49.53 (–4 kopecks).

- Polish zloty – UAH 11.22 (–1 kopeck).

For comparison, on Thursday, November 19, the dollar cost UAH 45.20, the euro – UAH 49.57, and the zloty – approximately UAH 11.23.

At the same time, the actual foreign currency buying and selling rates at banks and exchange offices may differ from the NBU's official figures.

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