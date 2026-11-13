Exchange rates for November 13: The NBU continues to “devalue” the euro

As of Friday, November 13, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at UAH 45.38 per US dollar. The official exchange rate on Thursday was UAH 45.32 per US dollar. The official hryvnia exchange rate against the euro will be 50.34. UNN reports this, citing the NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: UAH 45.3849 (+6 kopecks) per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro-to-hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 50.3379 (-14 kopecks) per euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: UAH 11.4334 (-4 kopecks) per zloty.

According to data from specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Friday:

at banks, the dollar is traded at UAH 45.29–45.97, the euro at UAH 50.33–51.24, and the zloty at UAH 11.24–11.75;

on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 45.38–45.41 per dollar and UAH 50.29–50.32 per euro.

To remind you

Consumer inflation in Ukraine accelerated to 11% in October year-on-year, from 10% in September.

Verkhovna Rada extended the 50% tax on banks’ profits into 2027