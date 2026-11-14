Exchange rates as of November 14 – how much the dollar, euro and zloty cost in Ukraine

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rates for Saturday, November 14, 2026. The dollar costs UAH 45.38, the euro – UAH 50.34, and the Polish zloty – UAH 11.43, reports UNN.

Details

According to the National Bank of Ukraine, the official exchange rates for the main foreign currencies are:

- US dollar – UAH 45.3849.

- Euro – UAH 50.3379.

- Polish zloty – UAH 11.4334.

Compared with November 12, the dollar rose by approximately 6 kopecks, while the euro fell by 14 kopecks and the Polish zloty – by 3 kopecks.

Currency exchange rates at Ukrainian exchange offices

According to the financial portal "Minfin," the following currency buying and selling rates were recorded at Ukrainian exchange offices ahead of the weekend:

- Dollar – UAH 46.04 / UAH 46.23.

- Euro – UAH 51.10 / UAH 51.42.

- Polish zloty – UAH 11.60 / UAH 11.75.

It should be taken into account that the cash exchange rate differs from the official NBU rate and may vary depending on the bank, exchange office, and region.

On Saturday and Sunday, November 14–15, the official exchange rates will remain unchanged. At the same time, banks and exchange offices may independently adjust the buying and selling prices of foreign currency.

Exchange rates for November 13: The NBU continues to “devalue” the euro