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Exchange rates as of November 12: The NBU sharply "crashed" the euro

Kyiv • UNN

 • 386 views

The NBU set the dollar exchange rate at UAH 45.3222 and the euro at UAH 50.4823. The zloty costs UAH 11.4678.

Exchange rates as of November 12: The NBU sharply "crashed" the euro

As of Thursday, November 12, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 45.32 hryvnias per US dollar. The official exchange rate on Wednesday was 45.50 hryvnias per US dollar. The official hryvnia-to-euro exchange rate will be 50.48. This was reported by UNN, citing the NBU's data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: UAH 45.3222 (-18 kopecks) per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro-to-hryvnia exchange rate at: UAH 50.4823 (-60 kopecks) per euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: UAH 11.4678 (-17 kopecks) per zloty.

According to data from specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Thursday:

  • in banks, the dollar is trading at UAH 45.33–46.00, the euro at UAH 50.57–51.46, and the zloty at UAH 11.26–11.81;
    • on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 45.27–45.32 per dollar and UAH 50.21–50.24 per euro.

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      Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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      National Bank of Ukraine