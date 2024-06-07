Exchange rate on June 7: the dollar rose slightly

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official Hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 40.1537/USD., which devalued the hryvnia by 3 kopecks, reports UNN with reference to the NBU.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 40.15 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro-Hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 43.62/euro.

According to the data on the profile sites, as of 9: 10 am:

- A dollar can be bought for 40.70 UAH, and sold for 40.10 in banks.

- Euros can be bought for 44.40 UAH, and sold for 43.58 UAH in banks.

- In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at the rate of 40.60−40.70 UAH, and the euro — at 44.22−44.20 UAH.

- On the interbank market, the exchange rates are 40.13−40.15 UAH/USD, respectively. for the dollar and 44.70-44.71 UAH / euro for the euro.

Recall

Ukraine's international reserves decreased by 7.9% over the month and set дол 39 billion at the beginning of June.