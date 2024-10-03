Exactly one month since the terrible tragedy in Poltava: the number of victims has risen to 59

The death toll in Poltava due to the Russian strike on September 3 has risen to 59 people. This was announced by the head of the Poltava RMA Philip Pronin, reports UNN.

“Exactly one month has passed since the terrible tragedy in Poltava. Unfortunately, today another person who was injured in a rocket attack on September 3 died in hospital,” said Pronin.

According to him, the number of victims of the cynical attack by the Russian army has increased to 59.

“My sincere condolences to and 's family...” Pronin summarized.

On September 3, 2024, a double missile strike was launched against Poltava. The enemy used Iskander-M missiles. The attack killed 58 people and injured 328 others.