Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 121416 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 124575 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 203388 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 156264 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 154274 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143560 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 200767 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112504 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 189198 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105152 views

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 57425 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 68306 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 40397 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 98032 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 76971 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 203389 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 200767 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 189198 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 215821 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 203760 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 26678 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150995 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 150189 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 154213 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 145097 views
Ex-MP Rizanenko's Russian connections: possible dual citizenship and real estate in Crimea

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 130243 views

Former MP Pavlo Rizanenko, who is living abroad, is likely to have Russian citizenship. His prolonged stay in Russia and his ties to the defense sector raise suspicions.

Former MP Pavlo Rizanenko, who is serving time abroad, probably has a Russian passport. This is indicated, among other things, by his long stay in Russia and cooperation with companies closely linked to the Russian defense sector, UNN writes.

Rizanenko has lived in Moscow since 1999 and worked for Russian companies. He started his career in Russia in investment companies, and then  was appointed to the board of directors of VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation.

It is known that this corporation plays an important role in the Russian defense industry. Such professional ties significantly increase the likelihood that he has a Russian passport, as it is almost impossible for foreigners without Russian citizenship to get into this sector.

Together with Rizanenko, his wife, Olga Petrenko, lived in Russia and built her career. According to unconfirmed reports, she also has Russian citizenship, which she has not officially renounced to this day.

The spouses' Russian passports could have greatly simplified their lives in Russia and provided them with access to resources and opportunities that would have been unavailable to foreigners.

These suspicions become even more weighty given that Rizanenko and his wife own several apartments and land plots in Crimea. They have retained all their real estate there, even after the annexation of the peninsula, and the couple is not banned from entering Crimea, as many other Ukrainian MPs and public figures are.

UNN appealed to the SBU with a request to find out whether Pavlo Rizanenko and his wife have Russian citizenship. Such facts are of serious concern, especially in the context of Ukraine's national security. In a situation where the country is facing military aggression from Russia, such ties with the aggressor country require immediate investigation.

In light of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's recent statements about the return of fugitives and traitors, it is clear that investigating politicians like Pavlo Rizanenko is not only a matter of national security, but also of justice. None of those who may have been FSB agents should escape responsibility, especially at a time when Ukraine is fighting for its survival.

Lilia Podolyak

WarPoliticsPublications

