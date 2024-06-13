ukenru
Ex-Minister Omelyan, acquitted in court, calls NABU's case against his colleague Solsky "strange" and explains why

Ex-Minister Omelyan, acquitted in court, calls NABU's case against his colleague Solsky "strange" and explains why

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 119305 views

Former Minister Omelyan calls the NABU's case against his colleague Solsky "strange" for reopening an old case that was opened before Solsky became minister and questions the motives behind it.

It is very strange that the NABU has reopened an old case to serve a suspicion on former Minister of Agrarian Policy Mykola Solsky. This was stated by former Infrastructure Minister Volodymyr Omelyan in an exclusive interview with UNN.

In the case of Solsky's case, I am not deeply involved in the material, but for me, as a former minister, it was very strange that a case from the time when he was not the head of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy was taken and a suspicion was served,

- Omelyan said.

In his opinion, if law enforcement had no questions about Solsky's work as minister, then why did they need to reopen the old case

In the case of Solsky, it seems to me that politically, this decision to serve him with a suspicion, to knock him and his key deputy, who was engaged in negotiations with the Poles, is not a wise decision. But here we are talking exclusively about the criminal component, and for me it is also a big question why there are no claims to his work as a minister, but an old case is being brought up,

- said the former Minister of Infrastructure.

Add

In April, the NABU and the SAPO served suspicion on Mykola Solskyi for events that took place seven years ago, when he was neither a minister nor a member of the Verkhovna Rada. The case of the anti-corruption activists concerns a dispute over land plots in Sumy region, which, according to the investigation, allegedly belonged to the National Agrarian Academy but were privatized by ATO participants, to whom Solsky allegedly provided legal assistance. In order for the anti-corruption accusations to be confirmed, they first need to prove that the land really belonged to the NAAS, but there is no such data or official documents.

The case is, as they say, "sewn with white threads"; NABU detectives and SAPO prosecutors cannot provide evidence of their version. Moreover, it became known that the investigation tried to "leak" the examination, which apparently testified to Solsky's innocence. However, the public accusations had their effect: the Poles used a formal reason to withdraw from negotiations with Ukraine on unblocking the borders, and Solsky resigned from his post as minister. Some experts believe that such a move by Poland was premeditated and that the Solski case coincided with the demarche of the Poles, who are rapidly increasing their exports to Belarus.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies

