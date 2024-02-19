Ex-Deputy Managing Director of the Deposit Guarantee Fund Rudukha plans to go abroad to avoid punishment - source

Former deputy managing director of the Deposit Guarantee Fund Natalia Rudukha, against whom a criminal case has been opened, plans to go abroad to avoid punishment. UNN learned this from its own sources.

Earlier, UNN learned from its own sources that the reason for Natalia Rudukha's dismissal was a criminal investigation opened by law enforcement against her. It is connected with the decisions Rudukha made in her position regarding one of the banks that is currently undergoing liquidation, in particular, due to the unjustified inclusion of a large amount of money in the queue of payments to creditors without proper documents.

"The person we are talking about (Rudukha - ed.) is now actively preparing to move abroad. We can say that she is already packing her bags. It's just a matter of getting a few documents and that's it - look for the wind in the field," the source said.

According to him, Rudukha is afraid that law enforcement officers will come to her house to search it and she will not have time to leave the country before being served with a notice of suspicion.

Recall

Rudukha's dismissal took place on February 14. According to UNN, Rudukha was dismissed or asked to leave because of unprofessional decisions in her position and the toxicity of her personality. In a comment to UNN, Rudukha herself confirmed her dismissal, clarifying that she had left of her own free will.