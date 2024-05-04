Evidence of the desperation of the Russian state machine and propaganda: Foreign Ministry on Zelensky's being put on Russia's wanted list

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has commented on Russian reports that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is wanted. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, UNN reports .

Russian reports about the alleged putting of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the wanted list by the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs are evidence of the desperation of the Russian state machine and propaganda, which do not know what other newsworthy story to invent to attract attention, - the statement said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reminded that, unlike the worthless Russian announcements, the warrant of the International Criminal Court for the arrest of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on suspicion of committing war crimes is quite real and is enforceable in 123 countries.

Russia has put Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the wanted list on unspecified criminal charges.