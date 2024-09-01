Every day of delay means pain and limitations. Four sick children, wards of the DobroDiy Charity Exchange, need immediate rehabilitation

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 121410 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 124574 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 203386 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 156263 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 154274 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143560 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 200767 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112504 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 189198 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105152 views

Popular news
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 57371 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 68261 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 40324 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 97982 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 76918 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 203386 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 200767 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 189198 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 215819 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 203759 views
Actual people
Actual places
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 26668 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150993 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 150189 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 154213 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 145097 views
Every day of delay means pain and limitations. Four sick children, wards of the DobroDiy Charity Exchange, need immediate rehabilitation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23093 views

The DobroDiy Charity Exchange is asking for help in raising funds for the treatment of Kira, Arthur, Vladislav and Nazar. Timely rehabilitation increases the chances of recovery and improves the quality of life by 60-70%.

The rehabilitation of four sick children under the care of the Dobrodiy Charity Exchange needs to start immediately to give them a chance for the future. Every day of delay means pain and limitations for little Ukrainians. That is why the charity is asking for help in raising funds for the treatment of Kira, Arthur, Vladislav and Nazar, UNN reports .

Today, when children return to schools and kindergartens, not all of them have the opportunity to enjoy a carefree childhood. Four little wards of the DobroDiy Charity Exchange need immediate help to start rehabilitation in September. Timely rehabilitation is not just a necessity, it is a chance for a future without pain and limitations

- noted the Charity Marketplace.

It is scientifically proven that regular and timely rehabilitation increases the chances of recovery and significantly improves the quality of life by 60-70%, the benefactors emphasized.

At the same time, according to them, every day of delay can lead to irreversible changes in young organisms, which will negatively affect their health and development.

“The families of Kira, Arthur, Vladislav and Nazar hope for your support so that their children can undergo the necessary rehabilitation measures. Every hryvnia of help is a step towards recovery and a full life for these children.”

Rehabilitation should begin in September:

Kira Arsentieva in the center “It will be so!”

- Artur Kolyakin  at the Victoria Child Rehabilitation Center 

- Vladyslav Starodubtsev at the Space Clinic mental health clinic

- Nazar Gubriyenko at the Prof. Kozyavkin International Rehabilitation Clinic

You can help by following the link on the project pages or using the details:

Recipient: CHARITABLE FOUNDATION “CHARITY EXCHANGE ”DOBRODIY”

EDRPOU 39308149

bank account IBAN UA553282090000026002000025224

JOINT-STOCK BANK “PIVDENNYI” MFO 328209

Purpose of payment: “Charitable donation for [Last name first name of the child]”

Recall

Since February 2022, the Dobrodiy Charity Exchange has provided assistance  for almost 127 million hryvnias.  In particular, since the beginning of Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have received more than 91.5 million hryvnias thanks to philanthropists. In addition, during this period, almost 8.5 million hryvnias were raised to meet the urgent needs of medical institutions. Seriously ill children received over UAH 13 million in aid, enabling them to continue their treatment and rehabilitation. For humanitarian support and social initiatives, the Philanthropic Marketplace raised almost UAH 14 million, which was used to improve living conditions and provide educational opportunities.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyHealth

