Every day of delay means pain and limitations. Four sick children, wards of the DobroDiy Charity Exchange, need immediate rehabilitation

The rehabilitation of four sick children under the care of the Dobrodiy Charity Exchange needs to start immediately to give them a chance for the future. Every day of delay means pain and limitations for little Ukrainians. That is why the charity is asking for help in raising funds for the treatment of Kira, Arthur, Vladislav and Nazar, UNN reports .

Today, when children return to schools and kindergartens, not all of them have the opportunity to enjoy a carefree childhood. Four little wards of the DobroDiy Charity Exchange need immediate help to start rehabilitation in September. Timely rehabilitation is not just a necessity, it is a chance for a future without pain and limitations - noted the Charity Marketplace.

It is scientifically proven that regular and timely rehabilitation increases the chances of recovery and significantly improves the quality of life by 60-70%, the benefactors emphasized.

At the same time, according to them, every day of delay can lead to irreversible changes in young organisms, which will negatively affect their health and development.

“The families of Kira, Arthur, Vladislav and Nazar hope for your support so that their children can undergo the necessary rehabilitation measures. Every hryvnia of help is a step towards recovery and a full life for these children.”

Rehabilitation should begin in September:

- Kira Arsentieva in the center “It will be so!”

- Artur Kolyakin at the Victoria Child Rehabilitation Center

- Vladyslav Starodubtsev at the Space Clinic mental health clinic

- Nazar Gubriyenko at the Prof. Kozyavkin International Rehabilitation Clinic

You can help by following the link on the project pages or using the details:

Recipient: CHARITABLE FOUNDATION “CHARITY EXCHANGE ”DOBRODIY”

EDRPOU 39308149

bank account IBAN UA553282090000026002000025224

JOINT-STOCK BANK “PIVDENNYI” MFO 328209

Purpose of payment: “Charitable donation for [Last name first name of the child]”

Recall

Since February 2022, the Dobrodiy Charity Exchange has provided assistance for almost 127 million hryvnias. In particular, since the beginning of Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have received more than 91.5 million hryvnias thanks to philanthropists. In addition, during this period, almost 8.5 million hryvnias were raised to meet the urgent needs of medical institutions. Seriously ill children received over UAH 13 million in aid, enabling them to continue their treatment and rehabilitation. For humanitarian support and social initiatives, the Philanthropic Marketplace raised almost UAH 14 million, which was used to improve living conditions and provide educational opportunities.