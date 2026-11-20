Photo: Vechirnii Kyiv

Tomorrow, November 21, state events marking the Day of Dignity and Freedom will take place in the center of the capital. The Kyiv City State Administration reported that at Khreshchatyk metro station, the vestibule providing an exit toward the Alley of Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred will temporarily have its operations restricted, UNN reports.

On the morning of November 21, the operation of vestibule No. 3 at Khreshchatyk metro station (the exit toward the Alley of Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred) will be temporarily restricted. The changes in operation are related to the holding of state events marking the Day of Dignity and Freedom - the statement said.

The restrictions will be in effect from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Vestibules Nos. 1 and 2, as well as the "Maidan Nezalezhnosti"–"Khreshchatyk" transfer hub, will operate as usual.

If an air raid alert is announced, all vestibules without exception will be open for entry.

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