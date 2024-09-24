Evacuation announced from 15 settlements of Borivska community in Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv region, evacuation was announced from some of the settlements of the Borivska community of the Kharkiv region, which are close to the front line. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the Borivska community, UNN reports.

Details

The evacuation concerns residents of such settlements:

Izyum starosta district: Druzhelyubivka, Olhivka, Andriivka, Novyi Myr, Hlushchenkove, Chervonyi Stav;

Pervomaiskyi starosta district: Pervomayske, Kopanky, Zelenyi Hai, Vyshneve;

Bohuslav starosta district: Zahryzove, Lozova;

Cherneshchyna starosta district: Cherneshchyna, Stepove, Novosergiivka.

Given the constant shelling and the security situation on the territory of the community, in order to preserve the lives and health of citizens, the Borivske settlement military administration emphasizes the need to evacuate civilians from these settlements as soon as possible - the post says.

Citizens can call for evacuation information by phone:

0800 339 291 is a free round-the-clock hotline for evacuation issues of the charitable organization “Coordination Humanitarian Center” in Kharkiv region;

063 496 54 00 - hotline of the Borivske village council.



Recall

The head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said earlier that the Kharkiv Defense Council is planning to consider the issue of forced evacuation from 29 settlements in Kupyansk district due to the escalation of hostilities.