European integration: The Cabinet of Ministers strengthens accountability of heads of budget funds managers

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine is strengthening the managerial responsibility and accountability of the heads of budget funds managers. UNN reports this with reference to the Government Portal.

Today, on June 13, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted the Resolution "On Amendments to the Resolutions of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine No. 1001 of September 28, 2011 and No. 1062 of December 12, 2018" - the statement said.

It is reported that the Strategy for Public Administration Reform in Ukraine for 2022-2025 raises the issue of the need to improve management accountability in accordance with European principles, taking into account the specifics of the public administration system of Ukraine and strengthening management accountability at all levels of the public sector, in particular, improving the effectiveness of internal control in public authorities.

The adopted amendments are the implementation of the Action Plan for the implementation of the recommendations of the European Commission presented in the Progress Report of Ukraine within the framework of the European Union's 2023 Enlargement Package and the Government's Priority Action Plan for 2024. The purpose is to strengthen the management responsibility and accountability of the heads of budget entities and to introduce a declaration of the head of internal control, which will come into force in 2026, as well as to bring the terminology used in the Basic Principles in line with the Laws of Ukraine "On Protection of Information in Information and Communication Systems" and "On Media" - the statement said.

The Chief Internal Control Officer's Declaration is an important tool for ensuring effective management, proper organization of internal control and strengthening management responsibility and accountability.

The introduction of such a declaration is aimed at ensuring transparency, efficiency and effectiveness of governance, proper use of resources, and is also one of the key aspects for strengthening democratic values - the report says.

By signing the declaration, the head demonstrates objective confidence in the sufficiency of the organizational measures implemented and taken in the institution to achieve the goals of its activities, to ensure the efficient and legal use of budget funds.

It is also reported that the practice of European countries has shown that declaration is an integral part of internal control, because:

allows to establish and strengthen managerial responsibility and accountability for transparency, efficiency and legitimacy of the use of budget funds, prevent corruption and improve the overall level of management of the institution;

reflects the ability to manage properly, to make responsible decisions to ensure effective and efficient operations.



The Ministry of Finance, together with the international technical assistance project SOERA, is developing the form, structure and content of the said declaration of the head of internal control. The declaration will be approved by an order of the Ministry of Finance , the statement said.

