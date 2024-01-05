A new system of remuneration for civil servants and optimization of ministries: public administration reform starts in Ukraine

In 2024, Ukraine will launch a public administration reform and a new system of remuneration for civil servants based on the classification of positions. This is reported by the Government Portal, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that due to the reforms, 70% of the salary will be a base salary, and 30% will be a bonus.

In addition, the reform should optimize work processes in 14 ministries. A comprehensive assessment of the state of affairs in the public administration system is also expected. and self-diagnosis and functional audit of ministries and central executive bodies.

At the same time the law "On Administrative Procedure" came into force. It establishes unified and transparent rules of interaction between the state and citizens and businesses.

The government emphasizes that more than 3,000 civil servants, local officials, judges, and ASC employees have already been trained to implement it.

Ukraine's reforms are "deeply impressive" - Ursula von der Leyen

Also, all preparatory work has been completed and the necessary documentation has been developed to introduce a graded system of remuneration for civil servants in 2024: salary - 70%, bonus - no more than 30% of the salary.

At the same time, a regulatory framework for classifying civil service positions has been created. A total of 761 government agencies are connected to the Human Resource Management System (HRMIS).

Recall

The government approved a roadmap for reforming public investment managementaimed at implementing the IMF structural framework.

This roadmap, as stated, is a framework document that has been developed taking into account the recommendations of the World Bank and the IMF, best European practices, as well as the needs for rapid recovery and post-war reconstruction.