A new system of remuneration for civil servants and optimization of ministries: public administration reform starts in Ukraine

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

A new system of remuneration for civil servants and optimization of ministries: public administration reform starts in Ukraine

A new system of remuneration for civil servants and optimization of ministries: public administration reform starts in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23547 views

This year, Ukraine is launching a public administration reform that includes a new system of remuneration for civil servants. The reform also aims to streamline work processes in ministries.

In 2024, Ukraine will launch a public administration reform and a new system of remuneration for civil servants based on the classification of positions. This is reported by the Government Portal, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that due to the reforms, 70% of the salary will be a base salary, and 30% will be a bonus.

In addition, the reform should optimize work processes in 14 ministries. A comprehensive assessment of the state of affairs in the public administration system is also expected. and self-diagnosis and functional audit of ministries and central executive bodies.

At the same time the law "On Administrative Procedure" came into force. It establishes unified and transparent rules of interaction between the state and citizens and businesses.

The government emphasizes that more than 3,000 civil servants, local officials, judges, and ASC employees have already been trained to implement it.

Ukraine's reforms are "deeply impressive" - Ursula von der Leyen29.11.23, 15:10 • 23874 views

Also, all preparatory work has been completed and the necessary documentation has been developed to introduce a graded system of remuneration for civil servants in 2024: salary - 70%, bonus - no more than 30% of the salary.

At the same time, a regulatory framework for classifying civil service positions has been created. A total of 761 government agencies are connected to the Human Resource Management System (HRMIS).

Recall

The government approved a roadmap for reforming public investment managementaimed at implementing the IMF structural framework.

This roadmap, as stated, is a framework document that has been developed taking into account the recommendations of the World Bank and the IMF, best European practices, as well as the needs for rapid recovery and post-war reconstruction.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

