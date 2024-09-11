ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 116973 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 119401 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 194573 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 151522 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151747 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142488 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 196423 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112374 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 185355 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105050 views

European Commissioner for Energy: EU ready to refuse Russian gas transiting through Ukraine

European Commissioner for Energy: EU ready to refuse Russian gas transiting through Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19978 views

The European Commissioner for Energy announced the EU's readiness for winter without Russian gas through Ukraine. The EU has reduced its dependence on Russian gas from 45% to 15% and filled its gas storage facilities by 90%.

The European Union is not dependent on energy resources from Russia, so the EU is ready to go through this winter without Russian gas transiting through Ukraine. This was stated by European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Smison, reports UNN.

Details

Simson said that the EU is actively working to reduce its dependence on Russia in the energy market.

For example, the European Union used to import 150 billion cubic meters of gas from Russia annually, and now it imports less than 50. Europe's dependence on Russia fell from 45% in 2021 to 15% last year.

In addition, as the Energy Commissioner assures , the EU's gas storage facilities reached the 90% target on August 19.

Aliyev: Azerbaijan has been approached in connection with continuation of gas transit through Ukraine07.09.24, 14:54 • 29959 views

We remain fully committed to finalizing the decision to phase out Russian gas (...). As a first step, we have been preparing with member states to finalize the agreement on gas transit through Ukraine. We have been doing this for several months now. We started preparing two years ago. The EU is ready to live without this Russian gas coming through Ukrainian transit

- Kadri Simson said. 

Addendum

She also emphasized that the EU still imports too many fossil fuels.

According to her, Europe should rely more on clean energy produced domestically and import less fossil fuels.

(...) Now we need to solve structural problems. I believe that the main way is to further increase the rate of deployment of renewable energy sources

- convinced European Commissioner for Energy

Recall

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says that Ukraine is not negotiating and is not going to negotiate with Russia on a new agreement or extension of the existing agreement on gas and oil transit. 

FT: in May, Russia overtook the US as a gas supplier to Europe17.06.24, 12:43 • 23945 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

EconomyNews of the World

