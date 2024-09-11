European Commissioner for Energy: EU ready to refuse Russian gas transiting through Ukraine

The European Union is not dependent on energy resources from Russia, so the EU is ready to go through this winter without Russian gas transiting through Ukraine. This was stated by European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Smison, reports UNN.

Details

Simson said that the EU is actively working to reduce its dependence on Russia in the energy market.

For example, the European Union used to import 150 billion cubic meters of gas from Russia annually, and now it imports less than 50. Europe's dependence on Russia fell from 45% in 2021 to 15% last year.

In addition, as the Energy Commissioner assures , the EU's gas storage facilities reached the 90% target on August 19.

We remain fully committed to finalizing the decision to phase out Russian gas (...). As a first step, we have been preparing with member states to finalize the agreement on gas transit through Ukraine. We have been doing this for several months now. We started preparing two years ago. The EU is ready to live without this Russian gas coming through Ukrainian transit - Kadri Simson said.

Addendum

She also emphasized that the EU still imports too many fossil fuels.

According to her, Europe should rely more on clean energy produced domestically and import less fossil fuels.

(...) Now we need to solve structural problems. I believe that the main way is to further increase the rate of deployment of renewable energy sources - convinced European Commissioner for Energy

Recall

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says that Ukraine is not negotiating and is not going to negotiate with Russia on a new agreement or extension of the existing agreement on gas and oil transit.

