EU to approve negotiation framework for Ukraine's accession to the EU after completion of additional 4 points of "homework" - Dombrovskis

The European Union will approve a draft negotiation framework for Ukraine's accession to the EU after four additional points of Ukraine's "homework" are completed. This was stated by Vice President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis during a joint press conference with Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, UNN reports.

Details

Speaking about the enlargement of the European Union, he noted the important progress on this path that has been made over the past year.

We have made very important progress on this path. First, Ukraine has been granted candidate country status. Secondly, we have launched the preparation of the negotiation process for Ukraine's accession to the EU. Next week we will submit a draft negotiation framework for consideration by the EU member states - Dombrovskis said.

He added that he hopes that the EU countries will approve this document after Ukraine completes four additional points of its "homework" on the path to membership.

Recall

Earlier, Dombrovskis saidthat the European Union plans to present a negotiating framework for Ukraine's accession to the EU next week. The EU executive body will recommend that member states start adopting the framework as soon as Ukraine fulfills the remaining conditions.

