EU discusses Ukraine today, Hungary again blocks military aid - media

EU foreign ministers are discussing Ukraine at a meeting today, and Hungary is again blocking EU military aid to Ukraine, Radio Liberty's Europe editor Rikard Jozwiak said on Monday, UNN reports.

Today in Brussels, EU foreign ministers are discussing Ukraine. Hungary is again blocking military aid to Ukraine (8th tranche of the EPF), now saying that the Hungarian economy is discriminated against... Several other ministers responded by demanding that Budapest lift numerous vetoes on Ukraine and EU-related issues - Joswiak wrote in X.

