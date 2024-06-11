EU ambassadors' discussion of the negotiation framework for Ukraine and Moldova postponed to next week - media

The discussion of the negotiation framework for Ukraine and Moldova's accession to the EU by the ambassadors of the European Union member states has been postponed to next week, Radio Liberty's European affairs editor Rikard Jozwiak said on Tuesday .

Tomorrow's discussion between the EU ambassadors of the negotiation framework for Ukraine and Moldova has been postponed to next week. The goal is still to officially start accession negotiations with the pair at the end of June, but it's time... Jozwiak wrote in X.

